Overview

Dr. Taylor Clayton, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. 

Dr. Clayton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond
    801 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Taylor Clayton, DO

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295239754
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Taylor Clayton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clayton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Dr. Clayton’s profile.

Dr. Clayton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

