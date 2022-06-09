Dr. Taylor Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taylor Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Houston Methodist6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1818Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 790-1818Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 441-3560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for many years related to my frozen shoulders and he is very truthful and upfront with you about it. My both frozen shoulders are very well resolved now. I will be seeing him on my elbow tendonitis next month. He's specialist on knee and hip surgery as well.
About Dr. Taylor Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396733556
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Oakbend Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
