Dr. Taylor Bear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taylor Bear, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
Tennova Infectious Disease2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 400, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 476-5002
Tennova Neurology10810 Parkside Dr Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 647-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Bear. I’m a Mother of a intellectual disability son and I would have to say that Dr. Bear has goes out of his way for my son. My so is a very complicated patient and I would have to say that Dr. Bear is the most Compassion doctor I have ever dealt with. I just want to say thank you so much to Dr. Bear and his staff for the wonderful job that they have done with my son.
About Dr. Taylor Bear, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bear has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.