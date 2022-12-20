Dr. Taylor Bazemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylor Bazemore, MD
Overview
Dr. Taylor Bazemore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Bazemore works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 649-3346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazemore?
A young doctor but a very caring and compassionate doctor. I felt better just talking to him.
About Dr. Taylor Bazemore, MD
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1144648270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazemore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazemore accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazemore works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.