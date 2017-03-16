Dr. Taylar Childress McKeithen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childress McKeithen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taylar Childress McKeithen, MD
Overview
Dr. Taylar Childress McKeithen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.
Dr. Childress McKeithen works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Specialty Associates8595 Picardy Ave Ste 320, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 237-1880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childress McKeithen?
Dr Childress is such a kind and knowledgeable doctor. She explains things in detail and spends time making sure her patient's understand what is going on. Her nurse is also kind and really great at returning calls and explaining things. This is a great office with great staff!! I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Taylar Childress McKeithen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366685950
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childress McKeithen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childress McKeithen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childress McKeithen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childress McKeithen works at
Dr. Childress McKeithen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childress McKeithen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Childress McKeithen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childress McKeithen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childress McKeithen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childress McKeithen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.