Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    28499 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 2, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (248) 553-8444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2020
    Oct 16, 2020
The doctor is amazing! he performed my rhinoplasty and made it so perfect and natural like i wanted. you can't even tell I touched my nose it's very subtle which is exactly what I wanted. Thank you so much Doc! The nurse Michelle was incredible. I can't thank her enough for her help with everything and her kindness. God bless her!! truly an angel from god! She deserves every dollar she gets paid to work plus a raise!!!! Loved her! Karen the anesthesiologist made me feel very comfortable. She put me to sleep in a second literally and I wasn't nervous at all well I didn't get a minute to be nervous thanks to the medication lol I highly recommend this Dr. if you want your nose done you will not regret it!!!!!
    Dee — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Tayfur Ayalp, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497843668
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayalp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayalp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayalp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayalp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayalp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayalp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

