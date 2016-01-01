See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Kourelis works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710116967
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

