Dr. Tawhid Shuaib, MD
Dr. Tawhid Shuaib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Mcallen Pediatric Clinic P.A.1801 S 5th St Ste 114, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 580-7888
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Dhr Health Heart Institute - Edinburg520 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 383-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
He listened to me and wrote everything down. Explains what he is testing. Also was very helpful with his nurse to get my insurance company to okay a medication after I tried 4 other cholestrol meds that didn't work. Finally after they wrote a letter the insurance said, yes. Very helpful. Thank you.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
