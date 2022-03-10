Overview

Dr. Tawfiq Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Woodlands Family & Community Medicine in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.