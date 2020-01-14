Overview

Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Benghozi works at Alexandria Solutions in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.