Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Alexandria Solutions5920 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 370-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is so wonderful
About Dr. Tawfik Benghozi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, English
- 1790774081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandria Solutions
