Dr. Tawfik Hawwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Tawfik Hawwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.
Locations
Nabil Y. Khourym.d.333 School St Ste 200, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
Partners In OB/GYN1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 201, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hawks is absolutely amazing. I’ve never had a male OB GYN but I would definitely recommend him to any one of my friends and family members. He is so patient and is great at explaining everything to me through my pregnancy as a new mom.
About Dr. Tawfik Hawwa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
Dr. Hawwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Hawwa has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawwa speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.