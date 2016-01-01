Overview

Dr. Tawfik Hadaya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hadaya works at Advanced Ent - Head & Neck Surgery Pc. in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.