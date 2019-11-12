Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paisansinsup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD
Overview
Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / BANGKOK METROPOLITAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Paisansinsup works at
Locations
Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3280
Park Nicollet Health Care Products14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for several years for my rheumatoid arthritis, which now seems very well controlled without resorting to biologics (which can be absurdly expensive). He has fine-tuned my treatment as needed. He seem very sympathetic and is interested and concerned about my overall health issues, not just my RA. When I've had flares or other issues he has responded very promptly.
About Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / BANGKOK METROPOLITAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paisansinsup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paisansinsup accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paisansinsup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paisansinsup works at
Dr. Paisansinsup has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paisansinsup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paisansinsup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paisansinsup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paisansinsup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paisansinsup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.