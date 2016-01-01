See All Ophthalmologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD

Ophthalmology
26 years of experience
Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Khamapirad works at NIMMAGADDA V RAGHAVAIAH, M.D. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nimmagadda V Raghavaiah, M.d.
    6005 Park Ave # 43B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 427-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689679441
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Univ
    • Baylor College Of Med|University Of Tn College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khamapirad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khamapirad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khamapirad works at NIMMAGADDA V RAGHAVAIAH, M.D. in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Khamapirad’s profile.

    Dr. Khamapirad has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamapirad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamapirad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamapirad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamapirad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamapirad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

