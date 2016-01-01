Dr. Travis Shaw, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Shaw, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Shaw, DO is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Urological Associates188 W Northern Lights Blvd Ste 800, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 276-2803
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
About Dr. Travis Shaw, DO
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871662809
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Forest Park Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.