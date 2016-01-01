Overview

Dr. Travis Shaw, DO is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Champaign Dental Group in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.