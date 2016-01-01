Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4000 Kresge Way Fl Icu, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
-
2
Carroll County Memorial Hospital309 11th St, Carrollton, KY 41008 Directions (502) 732-4321
-
3
Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayied?
About Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417973793
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayied has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayied accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayied has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayied on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayied. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayied.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayied, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayied appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.