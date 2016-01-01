Overview

Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.