Dr. Taunya Jasper, MD
Overview
Dr. Taunya Jasper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jasper works at
Locations
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Taunya Jasper, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356405906
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
