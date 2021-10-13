Dr. Tatyana Spektor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spektor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Spektor, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatyana Spektor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Spektor works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group5750 Old Orchard Rd Ste 500, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 677-8989
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spektor?
Dr. Spektor did a great job providing a complete eye exam. She did a great job asking the right questions and taking the time to listen to me. I felt that Dr. Spector spent sufficient time.
About Dr. Tatyana Spektor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1114363017
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spektor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spektor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spektor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spektor works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spektor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spektor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spektor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spektor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.