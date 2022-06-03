Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekhel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Specialty Medicine- Endocrinology - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Dr. Shekhel listens and explains things well. She's thorough and knowledgeable as well as compassionate and understanding. She has helped me tremendously with a stressful illness. I've had some issues using the portal for messaging, but that seems resolved now that they've added more staff.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1376796599
- University of Arizona
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
