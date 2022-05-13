Dr. Tatyana Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tatyana Shaw, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Shaw works at
Portland Dermatology1414 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was concerned about a spot on my arm and showed it to Dr Shaw. She listened to me and thought it was suspicious for cancer and biopsied it at the same appointment. A few days later I got the results, and it was basal cell carcinoma. I am glad I went to see her and got it removed.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
