Dr. Sergeyeva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Sergeyeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatyana Sergeyeva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from I M Sechenov Moscow Med Academy Moscow Russia and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Locations
UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 9, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
About Dr. Tatyana Sergeyeva, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164599205
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- I M Sechenov Moscow Med Academy Moscow Russia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
