Dr. Tatyana Semenova, MD
Dr. Tatyana Semenova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Tatyana Semenova Physician P.c.626 Sheepshead Bay Rd Ste 530, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (347) 277-9084
- 2 7 Corbin Pl Unit C1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 331-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had Very positive experience visiting Dr, Semenova few days ago. I did not wait for long and Doctor was attentive to my needs, provided with explanations and recommendations. I was pleased and will come again.
- UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Semenova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semenova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Semenova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semenova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semenova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semenova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.