Overview

Dr. Tatyana Sayko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, MA. They graduated from Ivano-Frankovskiy Med Inst and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Sayko works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Auburn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.