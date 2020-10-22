Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrosova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD
Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AZERBAJDZANSKIJ STATE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Renal Consultants3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 142A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-4949
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This is R.Huddleston's wife. We wrote a review in 2016 on Dr. Petrosova. I just wanted to say, thanks to Dr. Petrosova he was able to get his levels down to where the Barnes Transplant team wanted them(which wasn't an easy task). He made the Pancreas/Kidney list in December 2017 and he got the call June 2018. It's 2020 and he's doing great and able to live life again. If it wasn't for Dr. Petrosova staying on top of him and his treatment, he'd still be on dialysis today instead of being free and being able to enjoy life more. We really do owe everything to her! She knows what she's doing and if you listen to her, your quality of life and health will change for the better.
- Nephrology
- English, Russian
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- La State U
- La State U
- AZERBAJDZANSKIJ STATE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Petrosova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrosova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrosova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrosova has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrosova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrosova speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrosova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrosova.
