Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AZERBAJDZANSKIJ STATE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Petrosova works at Renal Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.