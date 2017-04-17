Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD
Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Elmhurst Hospital7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-4000
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
She's great ??
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184657967
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ledovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledovsky speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledovsky.
