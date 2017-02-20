See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Tatyana Kutsy, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
39 years of experience
Dr. Tatyana Kutsy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PERM' MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Kutsy works at Tatyana Kutsy Medical Practice in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kutsy Tatyana MD
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste D160, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 637-2340

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Wellness Examination
Dizziness
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Wellness Examination
Dizziness

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Feb 20, 2017
    Did my GC medical tests at this office past week and liked the office, staff, accuracy of forms preparation, speed of the medical tests, helpfuless, convenience of the procedure. When we made typo in the forms and even signed - doctor did due diligence to re-verify the forms after us and found it. Office was convenient, and though forms take too much time to prepare for a big family of mine - we were conveniently placed in the lounge &entertainment room, where we could relax in calm environment,
    Tornike M. in Vancouver, BC — Feb 20, 2017
    About Dr. Tatyana Kutsy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1992807499
    • PERM' MEDICAL ACADEMY
