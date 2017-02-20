Dr. Kutsy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Kutsy, MD
Dr. Tatyana Kutsy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PERM' MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Kutsy Tatyana MD1750 112th Ave NE Ste D160, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 637-2340
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Did my GC medical tests at this office past week and liked the office, staff, accuracy of forms preparation, speed of the medical tests, helpfuless, convenience of the procedure. When we made typo in the forms and even signed - doctor did due diligence to re-verify the forms after us and found it. Office was convenient, and though forms take too much time to prepare for a big family of mine - we were conveniently placed in the lounge &entertainment room, where we could relax in calm environment,
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992807499
- PERM' MEDICAL ACADEMY
Dr. Kutsy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutsy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.