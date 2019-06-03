Dr. Grinchenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elmwood Park, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Alliance1 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Directions (201) 282-8356
Arthritis Alliance, P.C.506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (201) 308-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grinchenko is so caring she really takes the time to make sure you are getting all that medicine has to offer...She is so compassionate...she cares about her Patients. There should be more caring Doctors like her. She is EXCELLENT!!!!!
About Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1770627713
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinchenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinchenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinchenko works at
Dr. Grinchenko has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinchenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grinchenko speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinchenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinchenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinchenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinchenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.