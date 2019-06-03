See All Rheumatologists in Elmwood Park, NJ
Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO

Rheumatology
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elmwood Park, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Grinchenko works at Arthritis Alliance, P.C. in Elmwood Park, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Alliance
    1 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
  2. 2
    Arthritis Alliance, P.C.
    506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Dr Grinchenko is so caring she really takes the time to make sure you are getting all that medicine has to offer...She is so compassionate...she cares about her Patients. There should be more caring Doctors like her. She is EXCELLENT!!!!!
    Pat Henderson in Woodland Park, NJ — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Tatyana Grinchenko, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1770627713
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
