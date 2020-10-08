Overview

Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.