Dr. Dubrovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Dubrovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tatyana Dubrovsky, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5668Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6727Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
It takes forever to get an appointment with Dr. Dubrovsky, but she is well worth the wait. The front office staff was friendly and efficient. The Medical Assistant was great. The facility was clean and upbeat. The staff has theme days every day and it was a great vibe in the office. We waited over an hour to see Dr. Dubrovsky, but after our visit we understand why. She spent over an hour with us and listened to all of our concerns. She asked a lot of questions to make sure she understood my child's issues and she talked through the possible treatment options. She directed her questions to my child and made sure she felt heard and that she truly understood what my child was feeling. She empathized with my child's pain and gave great bedside manner. The only down side to such a great doctor is that it is difficult to get a follow up appointment in a timely manner. ?But again, she is worth the wait. 10/10 recommend her.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1912116450
- Kursk State Medical University
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
