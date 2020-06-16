See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Bethel Park, PA
Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (25)
Overview

Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethel Park, PA. 

Dr. Barsouk works at Southwestern PA Assocs In Nrlgy in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Washington, PA, Canonsburg, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bethel Park Office
    2000 Oxford Dr Ste 405, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-6323
  2. 2
    Southwestern PA Associates in Neurology
    101 Trich Dr Ste 1, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 228-4011
  3. 3
    St. Clair Health
    3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-6300
  4. 4
    St. Clair Medical Group Plastic Surgery
    1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality

Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1679535082
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.