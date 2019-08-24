See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englishtown, NJ
Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Andrews works at Jersey Care Ob.gyn. LLC in Englishtown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jersey Care Ob.gyn. LLC
    74 US Highway 9 Ste 4, Englishtown, NJ 07726 (732) 254-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Devoted gynecologist! It's for those who don't want to be just a number in big practice with rotating dr and RNs. Dr Andrews takes personal care, calls you personally no matter time of the day. She's also consulting her decisions with MFMs. I had one miscarriage and recent delivery with Dr. Andrews. She is the one that would listen to your desires on the birth plan and tries to make it possible. I got to bargain certain things but overall Dr Andrews is straight forward and tells you about risks (I was 39y with IVF baby). Also she comes herself to deliver the baby and for me it was important to have the comfort of the same dr. During delivery dr was very patient with me and waited for the pushing stage, she made a right decision to wear off epidural so I felt the how to push since I was not effective for the first half hour. Regular visits with the dr were great. I love the staff as you always call in and get your appt convenient for you and quick, same with any meds, and bloodwork.
    J.N — Aug 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538350277
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at Jersey Care Ob.gyn. LLC in Englishtown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Andrews's profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

