Dr. Tatsuo Hirose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kanazawa Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.
Boston Laser Eye Institute1101 Beacon St Ste 6, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 566-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He did surgery on my father @MA Eye & Ear in 1981 for a detached retina. He has so much experience & knowledge. He would definitely be someone to go to for an evaluation.
- Ophthalmology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Mass EE Infirm
- Kanazawa University Hospital
- Kanazawa University Hospital Japan
- Kanazawa Medical University
- Ophthalmology
