Dr. Tatsuo Hirose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kanazawa Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hirose works at Boston Vision in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Laser Eye Institute
    1101 Beacon St Ste 6, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 566-0062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 16, 2017
    He did surgery on my father @MA Eye & Ear in 1981 for a detached retina. He has so much experience & knowledge. He would definitely be someone to go to for an evaluation.
    Gina Consolini RN in Williamstown,MA — Sep 16, 2017
    About Dr. Tatsuo Hirose, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 62 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1598739880
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Residency
    • Kanazawa University Hospital
    Internship
    • Kanazawa University Hospital Japan
    Medical Education
    • Kanazawa Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatsuo Hirose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

