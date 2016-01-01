Dr. Tatiana Zinchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Zinchuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Zinchuk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Zinchuk works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tatiana Zinchuk, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Polish
- 1093700619
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Lviv Medical Institute
- Pediatrics
Dr. Zinchuk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinchuk works at
Dr. Zinchuk speaks Polish.
