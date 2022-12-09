See All Podiatric Surgeons in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Lake Wales, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt works at Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    101 6th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551
  2. 2
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    2211 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551
  3. 3
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    1115 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Wellens and her staff are caring, compassionate, and professional. Crystal and the support staff are especially helpful. In addition, Dr. Wellens fixed my plantar fascia as well as my foot, and ankle. I highly recommend Dr. Wellens.
    Kevin Welch — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366421059
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Residency
    • South Miami Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

