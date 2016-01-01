Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teslova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Teslova works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
-
2
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
-
3
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 505, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
-
4
Einstein Gastroenterology at Holmesburg8015 Frankford Ave Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (215) 456-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1316350960
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teslova works at
Dr. Teslova speaks Russian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Teslova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teslova.
