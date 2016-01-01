See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Teslova works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Center One Building
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 827-1500
  2. 2
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210
  3. 3
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 505, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210
  4. 4
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Holmesburg
    8015 Frankford Ave Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Tatiana Teslova, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1316350960
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
