Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy.
Dr. Sharahy works at
Locations
Pure Anti-aging Medical Center1144 E RIDGEWOOD AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 87 Berdan Ave Ste 3, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 692-9780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharahy?
Through all of my struggles and multiple surgeries, Dr. Sharahy has helped me drop 53 lbs at this point. She is understanding and extremely helpful. Her guidance through my journey has been impeccable. She truly knows her stuff and she cares. With tears in my eyes, I could never thank her enough for her knowledge and assistance. I love her like a friend, as this is the type of person she is to me. No one in 15 years has balanced my thyroid, until I was referred to this amazing dr.
About Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD
Education & Certifications
- Kuban State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharahy works at
