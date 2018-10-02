See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy.

Dr. Sharahy works at PURE ANTI-AGING MEDICAL CENTER in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Anti-aging Medical Center
    1144 E RIDGEWOOD AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-0020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    87 Berdan Ave Ste 3, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 692-9780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 02, 2018
Through all of my struggles and multiple surgeries, Dr. Sharahy has helped me drop 53 lbs at this point. She is understanding and extremely helpful. Her guidance through my journey has been impeccable. She truly knows her stuff and she cares. With tears in my eyes, I could never thank her enough for her knowledge and assistance. I love her like a friend, as this is the type of person she is to me. No one in 15 years has balanced my thyroid, until I was referred to this amazing dr.
Corrine in Stroudsburg, PA — Oct 02, 2018
Photo: Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD
About Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598889248
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kuban State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tatiana Sharahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharahy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharahy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

