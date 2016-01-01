Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatiana Sams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Sams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Sams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Staywell Health Care Inc95 Scovill St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-3800
-
2
Charles Wiseman MD201 S Alvarado St Ste 321, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sams?
About Dr. Tatiana Sams, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174815427
Education & Certifications
- NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams works at
Dr. Sams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.