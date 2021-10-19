Dr. Tatiana Nagibina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagibina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Nagibina, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Nagibina, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk Med Inst and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Center32615 US Highway 19 N Ste 2, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 789-2784Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at Arthritis Center for years. After years of shuffling me with different doctors, I was just assigned to Dr Nagibina. I am extremely happy to be under her care. She takes time to listen to my issues, order the necessary lab work and come up with a treatment plan suitable for me. Thank you also to her assistant Angie for staying on top of everything.
About Dr. Tatiana Nagibina, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1003876756
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- Chicago Med Sch
- Chicago Med Sch
- Minsk Med Inst
