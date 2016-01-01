See All Family Doctors in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Tatiana Masyk, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (18)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tatiana Masyk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitaiarios De Xochiacalco and is affiliated with Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Masyk works at ProMedica Integrated Medical Solutions in Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Visiting Nurse Hospice & Health Care
    5855 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-7419

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Tatiana Masyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184624934
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Health Partners
    Internship
    • Hospital Del Carmen
    Medical Education
    • Centro De Estudios Universitaiarios De Xochiacalco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masyk works at ProMedica Integrated Medical Solutions in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Masyk’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Masyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

