Overview

Dr. Tatiana Lee-Chee, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield Bch, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.



Dr. Lee-Chee works at Advanced Eye Care of South Florida, Deerfield Beach, FL in Deerfield Bch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.