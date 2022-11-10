Dr. Tatiana Lee-Chee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Chee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Lee-Chee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Lee-Chee, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield Bch, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.
Dr. Lee-Chee works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Care of South Florida, Deerfield Beach, FL1828 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Bch, FL 33442 Directions (954) 421-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee-Chee?
Highly recommend this office to anyone! Everyone from the receptionist to the tech and of course the Dr. Lee-Chee was very friendly, accommodating, informative and time proficient with my service. Love them!
About Dr. Tatiana Lee-Chee, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467479451
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- St. Frances Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pa
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee-Chee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee-Chee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee-Chee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee-Chee works at
Dr. Lee-Chee has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee-Chee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee-Chee speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Chee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Chee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Chee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Chee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.