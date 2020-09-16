See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD

Dermatology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate Med Ctr

Dr. Khrom works at Khrom Dermatology and Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tatiana Khrom M.d. PC
    2797 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 751-0674
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457374704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khrom works at Khrom Dermatology and Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khrom’s profile.

    Dr. Khrom has seen patients for Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

