Dr. Huguenin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatiana Huguenin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Huguenin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GENEVA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Susan H Dhillon MD PA684 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 475-3839
Venice Arthritis Center411 Commercial Ct Ste D, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-4409
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology3500 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr hueguenin is honestly the best Dr I have. I have crohns with rheumatoid arthritis. She fought like crazy to get the meds I needed. After so many years with my disease, there are few options left that help me, she figured out right away what would and what wouldn’t work because she takes the time to really talk to her patients. She is genuinely kind and extremely knowledgeable about her specialty. She truly cares, these attributes make her a fantastic doctor.
About Dr. Tatiana Huguenin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF GENEVA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
