Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Grzeszkiewicz works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222
  2. 2
    795 El Camino Real Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-4121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 08, 2020
    She was very friendly, knowledgeable and took the time to answer my questions. The ointments she suggested cured my issue within days.
    About Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1841386489
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grzeszkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grzeszkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Grzeszkiewicz speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grzeszkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

