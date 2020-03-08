Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grzeszkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
- 2 795 El Camino Real Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very friendly, knowledgeable and took the time to answer my questions. The ointments she suggested cured my issue within days.
About Dr. Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1841386489
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz works at
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grzeszkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grzeszkiewicz speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grzeszkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grzeszkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.