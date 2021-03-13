See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Voronez State Medical Academy Named For Nn Burdenko and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Fromlak works at Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center
    576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 782-1717
    A Womans Place A Medical Corp. Tatiana Fromlak M.d. Inc.
    729 Sunrise Ave Ste 800, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 782-1717

  Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  Sutter Roseville Medical Center

    Mar 13, 2021
    I was very happy for the opportunity to switch to Dr. Fromlak under my new insurance! I have read several great reviews on her practice, and all of them turned out to be true. Dr. Fromlak carefully listened to all of my concerns and reviewed all treatment documents from my previous doctors, as well as took time to ask detailing questions and to explain to me my treatment options. I was also offered an annual OBGYN check up and was able to schedule an appointment for it right away. I feel like Dr. Fromlak's practice is an ideal place for gynecological care.
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    38 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1184669988
    Voronez State Medical Academy Named For Nn Burdenko
