Overview

Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Voronez State Medical Academy Named For Nn Burdenko and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Fromlak works at Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.