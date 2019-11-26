Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Locations
Integrative MD47 Oak St Ste 110, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 275-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. .Fleischman has changed my life! At 59 years old, I feel as healthy and strong as I did in my 20s. I so appreciate her really listening to what i am saying and her great advice. Very, very knowledgable. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Kemerovo State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischman speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.