See All Registered Nurses in Stamford, CT
Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Fleischman works at Integrative MD in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Registered Nurses
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raj Murthy, MD
Dr. Raj Murthy, MD
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
10 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD
8 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative MD
    47 Oak St Ste 110, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 275-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Insomnia
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Insomnia
Age-Related Cognitive Decline

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fleischman?

    Nov 26, 2019
    Dr. .Fleischman has changed my life! At 59 years old, I feel as healthy and strong as I did in my 20s. I so appreciate her really listening to what i am saying and her great advice. Very, very knowledgable. I trust her completely.
    Valerie V. — Nov 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleischman to family and friends

    Dr. Fleischman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fleischman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD.

    About Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689995078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kemerovo State Medical Academy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleischman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleischman works at Integrative MD in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fleischman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.