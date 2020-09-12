See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Baron works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 327-0850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Sep 12, 2020
    We all go to Dr Baron in my family. She is Compassionate and on top of all our healthcare needs. She always listens and answers All your questions and guides you in the right direction. We can’t say enough good things about her been with her about 10 years now and it was a long road to find her. She is the best endocrinologist I have ever been to and the only one I will ever go to.
    — Sep 12, 2020
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    17 years of experience
    English
    1790922888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
