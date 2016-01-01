See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Overview

Dr. Tathagat Narula, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Narula works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 516-8274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Tathagat Narula, MD

  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  • English, Punjabi
  • Male
  • 1730377821
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

