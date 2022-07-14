See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Tate Grimes, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tate Grimes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Grimes works at PsyMed in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psy-med Inc.
    8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 348-5557
  2. 2
    431 Omega Dr Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 820-0427
  3. 3
    1341 W Mockingbird Ln Ste 200W, Dallas, TX 75247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 638-4352
  4. 4
    Wellness in Sleep PA
    908 W TERRELL AVE N, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 820-0427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Grimes has a wonderful bedside manner and is extremely knowledgeable and diligent in his care of patients.
    Rob — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Tate Grimes, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477588200
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tate Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

