Dr. Tate Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tate Grimes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tate Grimes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Grimes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psy-med Inc.8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 348-5557
- 2 431 Omega Dr Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 820-0427
- 3 1341 W Mockingbird Ln Ste 200W, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 638-4352
-
4
Wellness in Sleep PA908 W TERRELL AVE N, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 820-0427
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimes?
Dr. Grimes has a wonderful bedside manner and is extremely knowledgeable and diligent in his care of patients.
About Dr. Tate Grimes, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477588200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.