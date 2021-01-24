Overview

Dr. Tate De Leon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. De Leon works at Eisenhower Primary Care 365 in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.