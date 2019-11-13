Overview

Dr. Tassew Tesfaye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tesfaye works at Stone Mountain Office in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.